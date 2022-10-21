Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 530 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.08. 85,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

