Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

