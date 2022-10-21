Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $78.90. 208,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,792. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.