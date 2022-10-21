Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,157. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52.

