Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,177. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

