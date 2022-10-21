Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 7,786 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,443. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

