Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 616 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 6,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

