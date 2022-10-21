ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 0.3%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). Approximately 163,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 174,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.10 ($0.45).

ProCook Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.68 million and a P/E ratio of 710.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProCook Group news, insider Daniel ONeill acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34). In related news, insider Gregory Hodder acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,450 ($7,793.62). Also, insider Daniel ONeill purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34). Insiders purchased a total of 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,645,000 over the last three months.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.