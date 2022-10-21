Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

