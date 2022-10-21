Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.11. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

