Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,894 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,898,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Progyny Stock Up 0.8 %

PGNY opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,699 shares of company stock valued at $11,715,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.