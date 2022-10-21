Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.65.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $102.49. 19,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.