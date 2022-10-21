Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.65.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $102.49. 19,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92.

Prologis last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

