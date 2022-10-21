ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,304,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.41 and had previously closed at $24.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

