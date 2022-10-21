Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of PTRA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

