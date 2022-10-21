Proton Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,872,345,503 coins and its circulating supply is 13,809,259,522 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

