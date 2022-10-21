PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 2,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.6916 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.