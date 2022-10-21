PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

