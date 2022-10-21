Pundi X (New) Trading Down 0.5% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $119.40 million and $5.08 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.80 or 0.27740876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010835 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4613517 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,632,939.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

