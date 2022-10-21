PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.11. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,505 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

