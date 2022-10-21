Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issued By Zacks Research

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NXGN stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,844.84 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

