QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

