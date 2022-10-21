QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.2% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 249.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

