Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 4%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 151,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 578,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.72% and a negative net margin of 362.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

