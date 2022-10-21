Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 4%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 151,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 578,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.72% and a negative net margin of 362.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

