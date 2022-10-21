Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. Qualys has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $162.36.
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
