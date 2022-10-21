Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. Qualys has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

