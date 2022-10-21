QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $95.32 million and $136,433.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005200 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124662 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $137,998.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

