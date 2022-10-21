QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.62 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $96.62 million and $135,328.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124662 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $137,998.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

