Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115 ($1.39).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 89.56 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 640.34.

About Quilter

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Quilter’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

