Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.52 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $83.52 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005871 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

