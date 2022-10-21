Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 2.8%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 48,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Get Radius Gold alerts:

Radius Gold (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

