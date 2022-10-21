Rakon Achieves Market Cap of $99.26 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $99.26 million and $51,442.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

