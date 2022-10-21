Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading Up 1.9%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 198,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 33,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 million, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.34.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2,215.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 56.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
