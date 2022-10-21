Raymond James Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.09.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$25.65 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Insiders have purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194 over the last three months.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

