Raymond James Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $220.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

