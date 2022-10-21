Raymond James Downgrades Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) to Outperform

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.40. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

