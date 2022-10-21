Raymond James Downgrades Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) to Outperform

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.40. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
