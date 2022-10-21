Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

AZO stock opened at $2,258.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,131.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

