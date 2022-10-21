Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.60.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $176,649,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

