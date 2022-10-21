Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

