Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.