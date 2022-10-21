Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entain (ENT)

Entain (LON: ENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/12/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/12/2022 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/24/2022 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON ENT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,173 ($14.17). 1,345,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,272. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3,258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,162 ($26.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

