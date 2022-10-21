Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $84.00.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $95.00.

10/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $95.00.

9/23/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 941,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,976,848. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

