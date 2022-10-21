Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given “Hold” Rating at CBRE Group

CBRE Group restated their hold rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

RRR stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

