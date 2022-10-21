ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $8,623.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00269286 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016934 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

