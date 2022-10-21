Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Reed’s
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.