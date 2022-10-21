Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $705.89 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $761.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

