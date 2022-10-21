Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

NYSE RF opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

