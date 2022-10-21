RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.25.

NYSE:RNR opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.33. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

