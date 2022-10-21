renBTC Price Tops $19,214.87 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $19,214.87 or 1.00289073 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $680,751.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.71 or 0.27716784 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

