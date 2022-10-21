Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.16. Replimune Group shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 88,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

