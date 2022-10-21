Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RVLP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.