Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (AIF, AOT, AYA, BCM, CCO, CG, CVO, DML, DV, EQX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$0.75.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.50.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.50.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.50.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$97.00 to C$90.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$18.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.50.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $81.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$11.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$152.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.90.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

