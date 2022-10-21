Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (AIF, AOT, AYA, BCM, CCO, CG, CVO, DML, DV, EQX)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$0.75.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.50.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.50.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.50.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$97.00 to C$90.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$18.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.50.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $81.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$11.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$152.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.90.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.